Devon Windsor sure knows how to turn up the heat. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram and posted a sizzling snap of herself.

Devon Windsor doesn't seem to have let the coronavirus quarantine get in the way of her health and it shows. The model looks gorgeous in the snap as she shows off her enviable physique.

The post was a promotion for her line. 'New style alert! Introducing the #GigiTop and #GalaBottom,' she captioned.

Devon's new set featured a a ruffled halterneck style top that covered up her ample cleavage.

She gazed at the camera seductively. We have to say, she looked gorgeous in the snap.

Devon Windsor was born in 1994 and was apparently discovered when she was 14. Devon has walked in almost all the major fashion shows including New York, London, Paris and Milan.

She has also worked a lot with Vogue, appearing in multiple editions of the magazine.

Apparently, Devon shot her first cover for Vogue in 2014. Devon Windsor has been a rising star in the fashion industry for quite a while.

And it looks like she may very well be branching out into other businesses like her colleague Candice Swanepoel. We wish Devon well. You can check out he pic here: