Olivia Culpo turned up the heat while soaking up the sun at Devon Windsor's pre-wedding shindig. Reportedly, Olivia Culpo jetted off to St. Barts to celebrate with supermodel Devon Windsor ahead of her wedding to Johnny 'Dex' Barbara.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated model beamed in a red bikini while showing off her toned body has she sipped on cocktails and partied with her friends. Olivia Culpo could be seen sporting a bikini top and a sheer high-waisted beach cover up. Olivia looked gorgeous as she partied with her friends.

'I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle that's sustainable so I can avoid having to 'crash diet' or feel super sluggish [or] out of shape. For me, it's all about feeling healthy from the inside out,' she revealed during an interview with HollywoodLife.

She added that when you eat well and workout, you feel amazing, so ultimately that's always her goal. She went on to say that what works for her is a low carb, high protein and fiber diet. For workouts she loves strength training/circuit training, barre, pilates, cycling, and running. It's really important for me to switch up my workouts.'

Olivia sure seems to be looking good after she went through a period of depression earlier in the year. Olivia shared on Instagram that 'a few months ago: "I was depressed. I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn't sleep, and couldn't eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great."

We have to say, that is a whole lot of work out. But the results are there for all to see. You can check out the pic here: