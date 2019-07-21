Olivia Culpo reminded the world why she was crowned Miss Universe in 2012. The model proved on Instagram that her beauty queen credentials have not gone anywhere.

Reportedly, the 27-year-old posed up a storm in a sunlit doorway while flashing her sculpted midriff in a barely-there black bikini. Olivia sure knows how to work the camera. Her swimwear flattered her envious curves as she showed off her body. Olivia was seen accessorizing her look with earrings and a dangling necklace, throwing a simple white wrap over her shoulders.

Olivia sue seems to be looking good after she went through a period of depression earlier in the year. Olivia shared on Instagram that 'a few months ago: "I was depressed. I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn't sleep, and couldn't eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great."

She recalled how she was going through a difficult situation that left her mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt and that it had taken its toll physically. She went on to write how the feeling of despair is a relatable one, so she felt a responsibility to anyone else going through something difficult to say that it's ok to not be ok. That is a kind sentiment and we have to say they may help quite a few people. But now things seem to be looking up for the beauty. Olivia is reportedly featured in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. And from these pics, it sure looks like Olivia is just getting started. You can check out the pics here: