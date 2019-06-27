Olivia Culpo took to social media yet again and posted some sizzling snaps of her enjoying the sun. The gorgeous beauty relaxed on a grey lounger in a photo shared to Instagram.

The 27-year-old model can be seen showing off her enviable curves as she wore a red-and-white candy cane striped Christian Dior bikini. The beauty captioned the pinup image, 'Energy flows where attention goes.' Olivia seems to have gone makeup free for the post. But we have to say she looked gorgeous nonetheless. She sure knows how to rock a swimsuit. She wore no jewellery.

Olivia Culpo is a successful model and was also included being featured in Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit edition. The former Miss USA, posed in a series of bikinis, teasing millions of her fans and Instagram followers. Olivia sure seems to be keeping herself busy. She recently did a photoshoot for Maxim magazine.

Olivia Culpo opened up about her dating life to Us Weekly. "What I struggle with is the people are, like ... they don't love you for you," Culpo told Us Weekly exclusively.

Her side of the story. Olivia Culpo slammed famous men who, despite being married, contacted her after her split from boyfriend Danny Amendola. Olivia Culpo may have some unfortunate incidents with men, but we hope she doesn't write them off completely. The former beauty queen has had experiences with her exes that may not be categorized as pleasant. Especially Danny Amendola, who may not have taken too kindly to their break up. Well it does look like Olivia Culpo isn't letting anyone hold her back. We have to say, she looks gorgeous in her Instagram snaps. You can check out the pics here: