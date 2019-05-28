Olivia Culpo sure knows how to turn up the heat. The beauty rocked a tiny thong bikini, held a snake, and more for her 'Sports Illustrated' photoshoot.

Olivia Culpo is truly dedicated to getting the best shot! The model proved that she is willing to work very hard to get that perfect picture. The model worked the camera in a new Sports Illustrated video on Instagram that documented her photoshoot for the magazine. Reportedly the former Miss Universe danced around on a beach in South Australia for the gig in a tiny string red thong bikini.

The model said in the video that they went to go see Remarkable Rocks, a set of boulders in Flinders Chase National Park on Kangaroo Island, Australia, for the shoot, as well. Olivia posed for pics amidst the beautiful landscape view wearing a white crop top and jeans. She said that she "already held a python" for the photoshoot, and next up was the black tiger snake. Olivia said it was one of the top 10 venomous snakes in the world. "Everyone's so nervous," she said.

Olivia Culpo made a grueling photoshoot look so breezy and fun. Olivia looks gorgeous, so a photoshoot might not be too much work for her, but she sure doesn't let anything slow her down. The models sure seems like the type that gives it her all while working. And we have to say, you go girl. However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Olivia. Reportedly, at the same time Olivia working with Sports Illustrated, herr ex-boyfriend went on a rant on social media about her! Olivia wrote about the experience of dealing with those emotions while having to remain professional in an Instagram post on May 8.

"This was one of my hardest days for personal reasons (as some of you may remember)," Olivia began her caption. "I landed in Australia to shoot these photos with some info that rocked my world. Looking back at this first picture, I know exactly what was going through my mind at the time. I was so incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be doing something I had dreamed of, and wished and hoped for since I was a little girl. And I sit here today feeling SO grateful."

Olivia isn't seem to be letting personal drama get the better of her at work. You can check pout the video here: