Shanina Shaik took to social media to share a sizzling snap. Reportedly, the model returned to chilly Los Angeles after Devon Windsor's wedding in St. Barts in the Caribbean over the weekend.

Apparently, the Victoria's Secret model shared a throwback photo from the festivities to Instagram.

The 28-year-old smouldered in the selfie that saw her posing on the beach in a tropical print bikini. Shanina's semi-wet tresses were secured into a high ponytail with a scrunchie, and she went without makeup.

Clearly in her element, the stunner wrote in the caption: 'I'm a sunset kinda girl (sic).'

Shanina looked stunning in the posts.

In an interview with InStyle Magazine Australia she said: "A lot of Pilates works right for my body. I like to work with [trainer] Megan Roup, she does a lot of dance cardio and Pilates-based work, using small weights and ankle weights."

"I like to do a lot of infrared saunas as well, Shape House is one of my favourites, it's just really good for water retention and inflammation." The model also said that she did two workouts a day leading up to the show. Shanina is no stranger to hard work as is evident in the photographic evidence of her rocking body posted on Instagram from time to time.

Shanina Shaik is a successful model who has walked the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is a major gig for any model's career. And to be able to achieve that at such a young age is definitely worthy of note. However, the lingerie brand may not be doing so well, as it was announced that the Victoria's Secret Fashion show has been cancelled this year. The fashion show has been a big event for Victoria's Secret over the years, but the company will not be holding the show in 2019. You can check out the pic here: