Shanina Shaik sure knows how to work the camera. But it looks like even the Victoria's Secret Angel gets nervous about her beach body. The model took to Instagram and revealed that she had been working on her 'summer body.'

Shanina Shaik shared the sultry post and proved that she indeed is an angel. In an interview with InStyle Magazine Australia she said: "A lot of Pilates works right for my body. I like to work with [trainer] Megan Roup, she does a lot of dance cardio and Pilates-based work, using small weights and ankle weights."

"I like to do a lot of infrared saunas as well, Shape House is one of my favourites, it's just really good for water retention and inflammation." The model also said that she did two workouts a day leading up to the show. Shanina is no stranger to hard work as is evident in the photographic evidence of her rocking body posted on Instagram from time to time. But there have been times when the model has taken a few missteps. One such misstep was her involvement in the Fyre Festival. Apparently, she was one of several supermodels who were paid to promote the disastrous Bahamas-based music festival in 2017 and was featured heavily in Netflix's recently-documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

Shanina confirmed that she had seen the Netflix exposé, admitting: 'I cried when I watched it.' Shanina apparently added that she would never have promoted the event if she had known about its doomed future and the backlash she would have received.

The Victoria's Secret angel seems to be bouncing back from all that controversy just like her fellow model Kendall Jenner.

Shanina Shaik is a successful model who has walked the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is a major gig for any model's career. And to be able to achieve that at such a young age is definitely worthy of note. You can check out the pic here: