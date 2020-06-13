Close https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/733953/celebrities-die-coronavirus-complications.jpg IBTimes IN https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/733953/celebrities-die-coronavirus-complications.jpg IBTimes IN Devon Windor sure knows how to tease her fans. The model took to Instagram and posted a snap of hersel posing topless. In the snap, Devon can be seen smouldering at the camera, she appears to be completely topless, with only her arms protecting her modesty.

She does look gorgeous in the snaps. In the snaps, she can be seen relaxing on a chair in unbuttoned jeans. In one of the snaps, her hair falls over her face covering one eye. She captioned the post: Mood everyday it feels like... #DWatHome

Devon sure knows how to express her moods. The Victoria's Secret Angel sure knows how to make anything look good, chilling at home in your jeans and not much else never looked this good. But then again, when you look like Devon Windsor, you can make anything look good.

Devon sure doesn't look shy about teasing her assets or showing off her stunning figure. Devon Windsor was born in 1994 and she apparently entered the fashion game when she was quite young. Apparently when she was 14.

And throughout her career she seems to have a fondness for Vogue, appearing in multiple editions of the magazine. Even though, she is still quite young, Devon has become one of the most successful names in fashion.

It is known that she shot her first cover for Vogue in 2014. But it doesn't seem like Devon will be sticking to modelling alone, she also seems to be expanding into other businesses as well. We wish her well. Devon Windsor might very well come to be a dominant name in fashion, more than she is now. These snaps is proof enough. You can check out the pics here: