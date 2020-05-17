Devon Windsor sure knows how to set pulses racing. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram and posted a snap of herself.

In the snap, Devon can be seen posing in a sizzling two piece bikini. She can be posing on a surfboard in the water as she looks into the distance. Devon accessorised her look with a pir of killer shades and a necklace as well.

She can be seen tying her hair back in what appears to be a bun. Her hair framers her face as it cascades over her shoulders. The model sure isn't letting the coronavirus quarantine get her down.

She looks gorgeous in the snap. Devon doesn't seem shy about showing off her enviable physique.

Devon Windsor was born in 1994 and she apparently entered the fashion game when she was quite young. Apparently when she was 14.

And throughout her career she seems to have favoured Vogue, appearing in multiple editions of the magazine. Devon has become one of the most recognisable names in fashion.

It is known that she shit her first cover for Vogue in 2014. Devon also seems to be expanding into other businesses as well. We wish Devon well. She might very well come to be a dominant name in fashion, more than she is now. This snap may very well be proof. You can check out the pic here: