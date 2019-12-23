Candice Swanepoel sure isn't going to let winter stop her from turning up the heat. The Victoria's Secret Angel posted a sultry topless snap of herself on Instagram. And we have to say she looks gorgeous.

We can see why she was named the most influential lingerie model last year. Apparently, Candice posed topless in a pair of white sheer Yoga leggings in front of a white wall and appeared to be wearing very little to no makeup. The beauty's blonde tresses were effortlessly styled out and she shared a sultry pose down the camera lens. 'I may or may not have worked out..' she captioned.

Candice sure seems to be busy promoting her line of swimwear. Candice has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures.

The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast." Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pic here: