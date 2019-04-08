Josephine Skriver sure knows how to turn up the heat. Reportedly the Victoria's Secret beauty is in Costa Rica as she celebrates her birthday.

Apparently, '@villamanzucr you are pure paradise #birthdayweek' Josephine, captioned two Instagram photos showing her standing in the shallow part of an infinity pool above the treetops while wearing a citrus orange swimsuit which was very high-cut on the legs to show off her booty.

Reportedly Josephine jetted into Costa Rica ahead of her 26th birthday on April 14th and has been sharing envy-inducing vacation snaps on Instagram. Josephine Skriver sure knows how to work her figure for the camera.

Recently she shared a romantic photo of her kissing fiance Alexander DeLeon.

'counting down the days till i can call you my husband.' she captioned the sunset photo.

Reportedly the Victoria's Secret model has been dating The Cab singer-songwriter since 2013 and the couple got engaged last year. It is known that at the age of 15, Skriver was discovered and approached about her modeling potential while on a trip to New York with her soccer team, shortly thereafter, she was signed by Unique Models, an international modeling agency based in Copenhagen.

It is known that she made her modeling debut in 2011 and since then, has walked the runway in over 300 fashion shows. She has appeared in every Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since 2013, and has been an official, 'Angel' for the brand since 2016.

Apparently, Skriver has on numerous occasions spoken candidly about LGBT rights and openly discussed her own upbringing with both parents being members of the LGBT community. You can check out the pics here: