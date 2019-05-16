Candice Swanepoel sure knows how to flaunt her figure. The Victoria's Secret Angel turned up the heat in a gorgeous swimsuit. The pic was [posted to her Instagram account and we have to say that Candice sure knows how to work the camera.

The 30-year-old South African model looked stunning in an intricate green bikini while bathing in refreshing blue-green water. The look also featured a halter top that is sold as the Bianca from her swimwear line Tropic of C, and retails for $130. She advertises the brand as combining European and Brazilian styles while being fashioned from sustainable materials.

Candice has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast."

Reportedly Candice Swanepoel was named the world's most influential lingerie model last year and the sultry pics cure prove why. But the stunning model didn't even need lingerie to get pulses racing with her post. The Victoria's Secret model appeared peaceful and composed as she posed side on for the risque picture. This is not the first time that the Victoria's Secret Angel has set Instagram ablaze with her gorgeous swimwear snaps. Recently she posted images in a white bandeau bikini and an aqua swimsuit for another one.

Candice who sported the $10 million Fantasy Bra in 2013, sure is keeping busy. The stunning beauty has two children with partner Hermann Nicoli. You can check out the pics here: