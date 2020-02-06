Candice Swanepoel sure knows how to turn up the heat. In her latest Instagram post, Candice could be seen posing in some gorgeous swimwear. The Victoria's Secret Angel looked to be playing with her hair in the snap. But her caption suggested that the model may have been dancing.

She was dressed in a beautiful red two-piece swimsuit with black patterns. She covered her torso with a top that teased her chest. In another snap, Canidice looked like she was soaking up the sun as she turned her face upwards. She captioned the post: Dance gives you the ability you to find yourself & lose yourself at the same time.. @bravin @tropicofc #iandi #positivevibration.

Candice sure seems to be busy promoting her line of swimwear. Candice has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. The Victoria's Secret Angel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast." Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pic here: