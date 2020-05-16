Candice Swanepoel is getting back to posting on Instagram again. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to the social media platform and posted a sizzling snap of herself.

In the post, Candice can be seen posing in a gorgeous bikini top and jean shorts. Candice gives the camera a fierce stare. Her hair falls over one side of her face showing off an earring.

The post also contains a video of Candice sipping on what appears to be a cocktail. Candice seems to be mixing work and pleasure in the post. Not that we're complaining.

As long as we get more Candice. The model has been keeping herself busy. Apart from her modelling career, Candice also juggles business ventures.

She has a swimwear line that she has been promoting relentlessly on Instagram. Even in he midst of a lockdown, Candice shows no signs of slowing down.

She also keeps her body in top shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said that it was all about balance for her. She said that for her one meal a day would be lighter than the others.

Candice seems to be a fan of breakfast, the most important meal of the day.

She said that she orders something lighter for Night-time but she will always have a big breakfast.

Candice is one of the most recognisable names in fashion and she is one of the most famous Victoria's Secret Angels to walk the runway for the lingerie giant. Though Victoria's Secret seems to have run into some trouble recently. It didn't seem to be slowing down Candice's career. You can check out the post here: