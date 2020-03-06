Candice Swanepoel sure is working hard to promote her brand Tropic of C. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram and shared pics of herself posing in some gorgeous swimwear.

The beauty, who was born in South Africa and has traveled the world as a supermodel, looked very much like a pinup as she posed in a red and black bikini.

Candice captioned the post: 'Our signature tie dye print is now available in a vibrant shade of red.' 'All of our printed styles are digitally printed on recycled polyester, saving resources, water and energy. ♻️ #sustainableswimwear.'

Candice has been keeping herself busy with her business ventures. She has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. Candice Swanepoel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning. The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

The pic alone is proof as to why Candice Swanepoel is one of the most successful models in the world and has been one of the most popular Angels that has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion show.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast." Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pics here: