Candice Swanepoel turned up the heat on her Tropic of C Instagram page by posing in a sizzling one-piece swimsuit that showed off her killer bod. The Victoria's Secret Angel looked fierce soaking wet and strkining a pose in thigh deep water.

Her hair was slicked back and wet, while she flung out her arms and seemed to face the skied with her eyes closed. She accessorised her look with several bangles on each wrist and hoop earrings. She captioned the post: staying connected ✨✨#riseup #oneheart

Candice recently chose to give a message to her brand's followers stating that: For us at Tropic of C, we love what we do and we are passionate about you, our community. But we also want to acknowledge the uncertainty of the times we currently find ourselves in. We know swimwear isn't a top priority right now, but we still hope to offer a bit of a respite to you in the coming weeks. Think of us as a tropical staycation, a warm virtual breeze.

The statement went on to say that their online stores would be open. Well, at least they were sensitive about a promotional post in the time of the coronavirus.

Candice has been keeping herself busy with her business ventures. She has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. Candice Swanepoel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning. The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

The pic alone is proof as to why Candice Swanepoel is one of the most successful models in the world and has been one of the most popular Angels that has walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion show.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast." Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pic here: