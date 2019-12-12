Candice Swanepoel keeps herself quite active on social media. The Victoria's Secret Angel teased fans with yet another sultry snap where the model can be seen topless in nothing more than some underwear and long boots.

In the tasteful black and white snap Candice can be seen giving the camera a sulry look while she elegantly sits on her haunches. We have to say that Candice sure looks gorgeous in the snap. She can be seen teasing her assets in the pic.

Candice Swanepoel is no stranger to risqué social media snaps. She seems to regularly tease her 14M Instagram fans with sultry snaps in swimwear, in lingerie and on some occasions getting rid of both and choosing to show off her good looks in all their glory.

Candice sure seems to be busy promoting her line of swimwear. Candice has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures.

The Victoria's Secret Angel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning.

Candice has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast." Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pic here: