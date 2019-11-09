Candice Swanepoel teased her 14M Instagram fans with sultry new snaps that have the model posing in fierce swimwear.

Reportedly, the South African native was modeling an animal print bikini from her very own brand, Tropic Of C, in the posts. 'A little 70's, a little wild,' the mother of two, who is best known for her work with Victoria's Secret, stated in the caption.

The model could be seen rocking a skimpy top with very thin straps and a metal circle in the middle that matched the circles on the sides of the briefs.

Candice sure seems to be busy promoting her line of swimwear. Candice has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures.

The Victoria's Secret Angel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning.

Candice has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast." Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pic here: