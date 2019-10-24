Candice Swanepoel has been busy promoting her swimwear line Tropic of C. The model looked gorgeous in news snaps as she modeled a new collection from the line.

Reportedly, Candice, who recently visited her native South Africa, was in a skimpy leopard-print bikini that highlighted her $1M body. In the first photo she was seen in a semi profile.

The brief caption was: 'Are you ready? My Latest collection just dropped! And I'm obsessed with everything!' In another very similar shot the Vogue cover girl said: 'Resort 20 @tropicofc.' But she didn't stop there, there was a third image as well with the note: 'Light is easy to love~ Show me your darkness...'

The Victoria's Secret Angel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning.

Candice has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast." Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pics here: