Candice Swanepoel took to Instagram and shared quite the titillating snap. The Victoria's Secret Angel posed in nothing but a long coat.
She ditched all of her innerwear and bared it all beneath a long black coat which she kept open, teasing her enviable figure as well as her assets. The model looked gorgeous in the pic.
Candice Swanepoel is no stranger to risqué social media snaps. She seems to regularly tease her 14M Instagram fans with sultry snaps in swimwear, in lingerie and on some occasions getting rid of both and choosing to show off her good looks in all their glory.
Candice sure seems to be busy promoting her line of swimwear. Candice has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures.
The Victoria's Secret Angel has been posting a lot to her social media. And we have to say that she looks stunning.
Candice has been branching out with other brands and it looks like she has found a lot of success with her ventures. The model lives in Brazil with her husband, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.
Candice has a stunning figure and the supermodel works really hard to be in swimsuit shape. Speaking to InStyle, the supermodel said: "It's all about balance for me. One meal in the day will be lighter than others, probably during lunch I will [eat something] heavier so that my body has time to burn it off. Night-time is something lighter, and I will always have a big breakfast." Candice Swanepoel is one of the most recognizable models in the world.
Reportedly, Candice launched her brand, Topic Of C, over a year ago. You can check out the pic here:
View this post on Instagram
She is like the moon, mysterious, always keeping a little bit of herself hidden. Some days only showing a sliver? spending time grounded in nature. Other times full, electric, and open. ? Sensitive yet powerful, calm like a smooth lake, other days rough like wild seas... She learns to accept herself in all of her many phases. It isn't her looks that make her beautiful. It is the strength in her heart and depth of her soul that make her truly unforgettable. She has been knocked down more than once, she has been through storms, but continues to rise like the sun. She decided it was time to elevate every aspect of her life. She committed to investing in herself, quality over quantity. In thoughts, things, and people - those that have a deeper purpose, and that recognize her worth. She believes in miracles. And realizes that the whole world exists in her own mind, and when she shifts her thoughts, the world transforms around her. She recognizes that the power of a woman's heart is the strongest force in the Universe. She has a legacy to leave for the world. A story to tell. She is YOU. ? @loganhollowell