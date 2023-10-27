It's been over two weeks since Bigg Boss 17 premiered on Colors TV. BB this season has two real-life married couples inside the house namely Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt. Apart from games and tasks, tempers are soaring inside the house as Vicky and Ankita are having a huge fall-out over trivial issues. Ankit feels left out as Vicky doesn't speak to her properly and shouts at her. Vicky's behaviour hasn't gone down well with Ankita as well as her fans.

Fans have dubbed Ankita and Vicky's fight as fake and scripted. However, now a fellow housemate shocking statement regarding Ankita and Vicky's relationship.

Mannara Chopra believes that Sana Raees Khan has a crush on Vicky Jain

A clip shows, Mannara telling UK07 Rider aka Anurag that Sana has a crush on Vicky and the two are been close friends. She then said that she had seen Sana talking to Vicky and asked Anurag to 'notice her.'

Mannara also said that Ankita is jealous of Vicky and Sana.

She added, "Just look at her and notice her body language. She has a crush on Vicky and I'm sure about it. In a recent conversation, she told me that Ankita is jealous of her as she shared a good bond with Vicky." Anurag didn't react much to it and was shocked.

Netizens reacted to Vicky and Sana's closeness.

Yesterday #MannaraChopra talked about something cooking between #Sana and #VickyJain



And today, #AnkitaLokhande herself admitted that she's feeling insecure that Vicky is making Sana eat fruits with his own hands.



Clearly shows that Mannara was saying the truth.#BB17… — Shreya✨ (@shreyasharmaa13) October 26, 2023

A user wrote, "Yesterday #MannaraChopra talked about something cooking between #Sana and #VickyJain. And today, #AnkitaLokhande herself admitted that she's feeling insecure that Vicky is making Sana eat fruits with his own hands. Clearly shows that Mannara was saying the truth.

Mannara is a gossip aunty

Having fun in such issues…even if Ankita feel bit insecure it’s quite normal in couples …and Sana Vicky always discuss strategies nothing more than that #BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/Irc91nPy0L — Teena Singh (@SmilingTeena) October 26, 2023

#BiggBoss17 #VickyJain - Sana“Mannara is not fit for the friendship. I understood her the first day itself.”

Vicky- told Sana something cheap about #MannaraChopra listening to which Mannara started crying.#Uk- “he’s so cheap bro, pic.twitter.com/9f5q3obYSK — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeoneTeam) October 26, 2023

#MannaraChopra has nothing to do except backbitching 24*7 hrs regarding Ankita and Vicky !!,.. such an insecure women she is !



And some people will still call her "Savage Queen" lol ?#AnkitaLokhande #AnkuHolics #VickyJain #BB17 #BigBoss17 pic.twitter.com/eVPxtjpQhM — ????♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@Crazzzy_damsel) October 25, 2023

Contestants eliminated

Aishwarya, Neil, Khanzaadi, Soniya, Sana, and Sunny Arya were nominated for elimination in the nomination special task performed by the contestants on Day 9. While Ankita, Vicky, Isha, Abhishek, Rinku, Jigna, Anurag, Mannara, Arun and Munawar are safe from eviction this week.