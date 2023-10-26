After the stupendous success of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers are back with yet another season of Bigg Boss which airs on Colors TV.

It's been just a week since Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 17 was aired on TV, and the inmates have already started verbal abuses and instigated quarrels over trivial issues.

This season makers have real-life couples like Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as contestants.

Mannara Chopra bashes Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband Vicky Jain are grabbing eyeballs for their constant arguments and fights inside the house over house tasks and games. discussing the game.

Recently, a fight emerged between Mannara and Ankita.

Mannara was seated with Jigna Vora, Navid Sole, Khaanzaadi, and Rinku Dhawan. Ankita went inside dimag room and asked everyone to clean the slab. She mentioned Rinku and Jigna as 'sincere' and called Mannara a 'bacchi'. Ankita clarifies that she's just giving suggestions and not forcing anything on anyone. The term 'bacchi' triggers Mannara and she ends up fighting back and warns Jigna and Rinku.

After Ankita Lokhande left the room, Mannara Chopra told Rinku and Jigna that she wasn't a kid and knew a lot of things. She also said that she was more competent than Lokhande. She said, "Maine aapse zyada filme ki hai." (I have done more films than you). However, Khanzaadi asks Mannara to calm down as Ankita does not call her bacchi in the wrong sense.

Ankita came to Mannara to sort things out but Mannara didn't pay heed to her and told Ankita cunning and dominant person.

Ankita swore on his father that she casually called Mannara a kid and it wasn't meant to pull her down.

Rinku told Mannara to calm down and explained to Mannara that Ankita swore on her father. Munawar also tried to explain to Mannara that because she dislikes Ankita, she misunderstood her. Mannara was of the view that Ankita had this tactic of putting others down.

Netizens react

Social media users slammed Ankita for her overacting and Mannara for instigating fights time and again.

A user wrote, " Today Ankita didn't cry."

Another mentioned, "Mannara is right and she's very kind of nature and she's real in the BB house... Ankit aunt."

The third one mentioned, "Manara is Right.. Ankita Aunty ji..BB 13 Ki Priyanka Ki Copy Kar Rahi hai Ankita Aunt."

The fourth mentioned, "Mannara is so right! She literally reads everyone isliye toh sabki jalti hai phir aur Ankita sach m bhot arrogant hai..(Ankita is very arrogant).

Bigg Boss 17 began on October 15 with Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar.