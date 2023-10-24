After the stupendous success of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers are back with yet another season of Bigg Boss which airs on Colors TV. It's been just a week since Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 17 was aired on TV, and the inmates have already started verbal abuses and instigated quarrels over trivial issues.

This season the game show is a tad bit different, as the makers also have real-life couples like Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as contestants.

'Tameez se baat kar': Vicky Jain lashes out at wife Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17 house

Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband Vicky Jain are grabbing eyeballs for their constant arguments and fights inside the house over house tasks and games. discussing the game.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were lying in bed and Ankita said, that her husband was not supporting his wife. She also told Ankita to talk softly.

To which, Vicky replied I am not your slave, and I will not play according to you. Vicky then tells her that he has been always supportive of her.

He further tries to convince her and says he has his limitations and cannot revolve around her. He then tells Ankita to play independently and not surround herself with only him.

Netizens slam Ankita for being over- possessive.

A user wrote, " I feel Ankita is ruining Vicky's game as her expectation is on some another level only! Ankita needs to relax and enjoy the experience."

I just don’t understand WHY THE FUCK Vicky has to discuss his marriage related sensitive things wt Isha?? That’s so wrong to #AnkitaLokhande; n I genuinely pray every goddamn day this Isha to go farrrrr away from Ankita #BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/qx2CvtaSaF — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) October 23, 2023

Bina problem ke bhi itni saari problems kaise???? Get a grip on urself Ankita… abhi raasta bahot lamba hai, you are in a game show!!!!

Vicky is going so good, i hope this gets sorted soon. #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 23, 2023

BB T-55



I feel Ankita is ruining Vicky’s game as her expectation is on some another level only!

Ankita need to relax and enjoy the experience.#BIGGBOSS #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #BIGGBOSS17 #AnkitaLokhande #VickyJain pic.twitter.com/WtLPc82rpo — Mahima chaudhary (@ekcutesiladki) October 23, 2023

Ankita gets sad and starts crying.

Neil and Aishwarya are in a heated argument because they feel they can't understand each other. They've decided to focus on their own game!

Bigg Boss 17 contestants are Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar.