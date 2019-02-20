Vicky Pattison sure knows how not to take herself too seriously.

The model got naughty during a sultry lingerie photoshoot. We have to say Vicky Pattison flaunted her figure during the shoot and revealed a little too much. Her double;e chins to be specific. Vicky Pattison flaunted her figure in lingerie.

The star shared photos on Instagram before writing to fans on Twitter: "Shooting sexy things today but it's me soooooo I can't take myself that seriously!

"Auld t-Rex hands and the double chins are out to play..."

Apparently, the star recently said how she wants to freeze her eggs as a "precaution" while opening up about her new romance with Ercan Ramadan. Apparently, the 31-year-old said motherhood has been "playing on her mind" after her devastating split from fiance John Noble last year.

Speaking to New! magazine, the former Geordie Shore favourite said that she wouldn't use a sperm donor if she failed to find Mr. Right.

She explained: "No, but I might freeze my eggs. It doesn't hurt to take precautions.

"These things have been playing on my mind a little bit. I've never had a passion to be a parent.

"Meeting what I thought was the right person in John stirred something inside of me I didn't know existed, and it's something I've thought about." But apparently, she also went on to add that she is in "no rush" to become a mum, and won't "put pressure" on herself to start a family.

Vicky Pattison looks good and she knows it. The model it seems knows to work a camera.

You can check out the post here: