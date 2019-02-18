Vicky Pattison sure knows how to turn up the heat. And in Dubai, that's saying something.

The reality star flaunted her figure in a skimpy bikini as she posed in the sun. Reportedly she's been living it up on a sun-kissed excursion to Dubai.

Apparently, she wrote: 'Have you even been to Dubai unless you take the obligatory 'stand infront of the @atlnaticthepalm pic??! I think not.'

She sure seems to like the opinion of her fans as she recently urged her fans to head to her Instagram story to see how many outtakes there were before she selected a final image of herself in a bikini by the pool to post.

'Ps head to my insta story for the link to buy and to see just how many attempts it took to get this one pic!!!!'

Apparently, Vicky recently confirmed she was seeing a new man, one-time TOWIE star Ercan Ramadan, just three months after calling off her engagement to fiancé John Noble.

The couple apparently split in November after he was spotted getting close to a bevvy of women on a lads' holiday in Dubai. Vicky told the Daily Mirror: 'We are officially dating but it's not love yet. I do still believe in love, though.

'I have to or I would be very sad. I am worried about rebound, I want to make sure I'm doing things for the right reason and not just to feel better'.

You can check out the pics here: