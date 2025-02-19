Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is on an unstoppable spree at the box office. The Laxman Utekar film that celebrates the valor and sacrifices of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is running on a record-breaking mode at the BO. The historical drama has received thumbs up from fans and critics alike. From Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Divya Dutta to Ashutosh Rana and Diana Penty, the whole star cast is on cloud nine!

Celebs review the film

After critics and fans, Bollywood celebs have also heaped praise on the film. Vicky Kaushal's Love and War co-star, Alia Bhatt, took to social media to share her strongly worded review of the film. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, "Vicky Kaushal! What are you???? Cannot get over your performance in Chaava! @vickykaushal09."

Prior to her, Karan Johar had also penned a long note praising Chhaava. "#Chaava!!!! Badhai ho on the BLOCKBUSTER success of a solid film with an unstoppable and emotionally visceral and relentless last act!!" he wrote.

KJo further added, "@vickykaushal09 is brilliant and is the SOUL and heartbeat of every frame and Akshaye Khanna is exemplary!! Congrats to Dinoo, Laxman and all @maddockfilms."

Rajkummar Rao had also penned an appreciation note for Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar on social media. "#Chhaava is brilliant. @VickyKaushal09 you deserve all this love bhai and much more @LaxmanUtekar Sir take a bow. Amazing performances," he had written.

Ayushmann Khurrana had also taken to social media to share his review. "Chhaava has been watched And it roared like a lion! Congratulations #DineshVijan @vickykaushal09 @rashmika_mandanna @laxman.utekar #akshayekhanna," the Dream Girl actor had written.

The strong BO game

Vicky Kaushal had also penned a long note thanking the fans and the audience for the outpouring of love on the film. As the first week of the film's release comes near, the magnum opus has already made a huge Rs 200 crore at the box office. And going by the looks of it, the film doesn't seem to be coming to a box office halt anytime soon.