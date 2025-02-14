The makers of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava hosted a special screening on Thursday night, with several celebrities attending to support the film. Katrina Kaif arrived for the screening, and the couple looked ethereal as they walked hand-in-hand, posing on the red carpet for the shutterbugs.

Chhaava Screening: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal walk hand-in-hand; Rashmika joins virtually with a life-size cutout

Vicky Kaushal's parents, Veena Kaushal and Sham Kaushal, also attended the event. His brother, Sunny Kaushal, attended along with his rumoured girlfriend, Sharvari. Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif, was also spotted at the screening.

Although Rashmika Mandanna was unable to attend in person, she ensured her presence virtually. A viral photo reveals a life-sized cutout of Rashmika at the screening, with Vicky posing next to it.

For the premiere night, Vicky Kaushal opted for a classic black bandhgala suit, while Katrina looked stunning in a pastel saree.

During a media interaction last week, Vicky shared how Katrina reacted to his physical transformation for the film. "She was very happy—so much so that she now misses Chhaava. Every time a new poster is released, she likes it multiple times and comments, 'Where did he go?' referring to my character in the film," he said.

He also mentioned that Katrina is eagerly awaiting Mahavatar, his next film, because of his bearded look.

Praising Katrina for her support, Vicky added, "When you're shooting non-stop, there's barely any time left—12 hours of filming, two hours of training before, two hours of action rehearsals after. By the time you get home, all you want to do is sleep. But Katrina, being a part of the industry, understands my work. She was very kind and supportive."

Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. The film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.