Fans Demand Release of Samay Raina's Unreleased Episodes Featuring Yuzvendra Chahal, Mallika Sherawat, Farah Khan & Bhuvan Bam

All episodes of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent(IGL) have been taken down following the recent uproar over Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial 'parental sex' comment. The videos, previously available only to subscribers along with exclusive bonus content, are now completely removed. Even the few episodes that were accessible without a subscription have also been deleted.

However, various clips from India's Got Latent episodes continue to circulate on YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels.

What Did Samay Raina Say?

On Wednesday, comedian and India's Got Latent host Samay Raina announced the removal of all episodes via a tweet. He wrote, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all 'India's Got Latent' videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

Both Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have been facing immense backlash and legal troubles due to the controversy. Despite Ranveer's public apology on Monday, netizens and the judiciary have not accepted it. A fresh FIR has been filed against them.

What happens to the unreleased episodes?

With India's Got Latent now scrapped, fans are wondering about the fate of the remaining unreleased episodes. Several episodes had been shot but never aired, leading to speculation online.

An Instagram user, @raptile_sayzz, shared a video compiling pictures from the unreleased episodes, which features, influencer Uorfi Javed and filmmaker Farah Khan with comedian Tanmay Bhat, Mallika Sherawat with Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, veteran actors Dalip Tahil and Ashish Vidyarthi, Comedian-actor Bhuvan Bam.

These episodes were shot and were in pipeline.

Mallika and Munawar's episode was filmed in January 2024, Yuzvendra Chahal's in November 2023, while Dalip and Ashish's episode was shot in December.

Fans Express Disappointment

Many fans are upset that Samay had to delete all IGL episodes instead of just the controversial one.

A user commented, "Wish we could time travel and remove just that one scene."

Another wrote, "I know he won't bring it back, but I will still wait."

Someone else added, "Really wanted to see Farah Khan and Bhuvan Bam's episode."

About the ongoing case

Apart from Samay and Ranveer, the Cyber Cell has summoned several celebrities for questioning, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Uorfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Raftaar, and Tanmay Bhat, as reported by IANS.

IANS tweeted, "Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned several celebrities, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Raftaar, and Tanmay Bhat, for questioning in the India's Got Latent controversy. Comedian Samay Raina's lawyer informed officials that he is abroad and will return on March 17, submitting his travel ticket and show schedule: Maharashtra Cyber Cell."

Meanwhile, Samay Raina's lawyer has informed officials that the comedian is currently abroad and will return on March 17.

Samaya Raina's lawyer had requested more time for his appearance, but the authorities denied the request. Samay's Gujrat show has been cancelled.