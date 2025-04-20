Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Fans love to see them together and a huge fan of their real-life chemistry. Even though the two have never shared screen space together, their love story is nothing short of a great romantic film. Whenever they are spotted together, Vicky and Katrina or VicKat as they are lovingly called by their admirers, never miss out on exuding sheer couple goals. Recently, a picture of the two from Katrina's friend's wedding went viral, and while it was a sweet picture of the two, fans were more concerned about what Katrina had been doing to her face.

The couple were in attendance at Katrina's best friend, Karishma Kohli's, wedding functions. For the Christian wedding, Katrina opted for a gorgeous off-shoulder blush pink gown with crushed fabric, which was adorned with a flower. Her makeup was subtle and minimalistic, like always. On the other hand, Vicky went for an all-black ensemble, a well-fitted, three-piece suit. Together, they looked straight out of a fairytale.

What was even sweeter was that Katrina had 'VK', which is Vicky's initial, written on her arm with mehendi. While fans did take notice of that, they were slightly taken aback by Katrina's face, and several netizens pointed out that this was because of fillers that she may have used.

The picture went viral, and a Reddit discourse was started on it. Netizens expressed their concern and spoke about how much her face has transitioned over the last couple of years. A comment on the discourse read, "Filler migration is crazy and smile lines would have looked better than this" while another read, "Her face is soon to be like Versace or Rakhi. Age gracefully or botoxfully" (referring to Donatella Versace and Rakhi Sawant). A netizen commented saying, "Bubble wrap face" and another said, "Her face looks so bad I thought it was AI generated at first. She isn't even that old why has she ruined her face so much."

There were also comments like, "Insecurity makes people do crazy things. Someone as pretty as Katrina looks like this now. It's just not her Aishwarya, Sushmita and many more. Average people can learn a lesson or two" and "Somebody dissolve the filler on this womans face. The migration has made it so bad. She would look way better with sagging and lines". A particular netizen also pointed out, "I am sure she would've never looked this old naturally if she didn't get this botched filler/botox job."

In terms of work, Katrina has been away from the silver screen for a while now and was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'. Vicky, on the other hand, was seen in 'Chhaava', which was a huge box office success.