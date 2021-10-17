Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's latest video has gone viral. In the video, the two are seen sharing a warm, passionate hug. Katrina was spotted at Vicky Kaushal's latest film – Sardar Udham – screening. The two were seen greeting each other with a hug. Sidharth Malhotra and rumored girlfriend, Kiara Advani were also present at the screening.

Now, a video of Katrina Kaif arriving and sharing a tight hug with Vicky Kaushal has gone viral. Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal's reaction to the rumours of him getting engaged to Katrina was making news. In an interview with ETimes, Vicky reacted to his roka rumours. He shocked everyone saying that he would get engaged soon.

Vicky Kaushal talks about engagement

"The news was circulated by your friends (media)," Vicky said. He further added, "I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)." Now, this video has put a smile on Vikat fans, who are ecstatic to see the duo's chemistry. Katrina Kaif even praised Vicky Kaushal's performance in the film.

Katrina praises the film

Katrina Kaif was one of the first ones to write about Vicky's movie. "@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling - @vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking," she wrote.

"The way he wanted to show Sardar Udham was not as a superhero. He saw him as a child, a common man, one of us, who got affected by the events of that one night. For me, it became the quest to find out that thing inside him that he couldn't change. That pain he couldn't let go of for 21 years," Vicky told India Today.