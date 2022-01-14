Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been painting the town red. And their latest picture from their Lohri celebration is proof of that. The duo shared a cozy picture from their Lohri celebrations, wrapped in each others' arms and it sure is a delight to see the two together. Katrina can be seen decked up in a red salwar suit while Vicky is in his usual tracksuit.

Vicky - Katrina's first Lohri

Vicky and Katrina remain oblivious to being clicked and can be seen enjoying a cosy, natural moment. Needless to say, the picture is breaking the internet and making us love the two of them even more. Apart from ViKat, several other celebs have also shared pictures of their Lohri celebrations. Kajol shared a couple of pictures with her son and some popcorn to ring in the day.

Bollywood celebs and their celebration

Varun Dhawan also shared pictures of the sacred bonfire and popcorns scattered all around it. In the picture, we could also see his pet dog enjoying the revelry. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao also shared pictures of their first Lohri as a married couple.

Ekta Kapoor also shared a picture of the bonfire. However, for Neha Dhupia, the festival was marked in a very different style. The mother of two celebrated the day with some fine dining and wine. Neha shared the picture of Lohri celebrations and left us amazed.

Vicky to share screen space with Katrina

In other news, Vicky Kaushal is reportedly being approached to play the male lead in Zoya –Farhan Akhtar's next. The film – Jee Le Zara – that is based on a road journey of women features Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Going by the craze around Vicky, it has been reported that he has been approached to play the male lead.