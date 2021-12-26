Vicky Kaushal has left us swooning over his latest social media post on Christmas. The actor shared a romantic picture with his wife and actress, Katrina Kaif. This is their first social media post featuring each other post the pictures of their wedding festivities. The duo recently moved into their new home and looks like it's all decked up for Christmas and New Year.

Vicky's social media post

Embracing Katrina Kaif in a tight hug, Vicky tagged the picture as "Meri Christmas". A Christmas tree can be seen placed all decorated behind them. As soon as the two dropped the picture, social media went into a tizzy. Celebs like Angad Bedi, Zoya Akhtar, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Dia Mirza, Rohini Iyer, Tahira Kashyap and many other celebs dropped heart emojis on the picture.

The extravagant wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at Fort Six Senses in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The duo later shared the pictures of their beautiful wedding and pre-wedding festivities. Sharing the first picture of their wedding, Vikat wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Anaita Shroff Adajania, Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan and Angad Bedi were the few celebs invited to the wedding. The couple is expected to host a gala reception party for their industry friends sometime soon. However, they did send an exquisite hamper to those friends and industry people they couldn't invite.

Gift hampers for industry people

"On December 9, by the grace of God and with the blessings of our parents, we took one of the biggest steps of our lives and decided to tie the knot. Despite our wishes, we weren't unable to celebrate together because of the current situation but we do hope to share this happiness with you in person very soon. As we embark on this exciting new journey, your love and blessings mean a lot to us. Thank you for all your support, always. Thank you for being a part of our family. Love, Katrina and Vicky," said the note.