Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is turning out to be quite a nightmare-ish affair for the guests. If reports are to be believed, a lengthy SOP has been made to maintain the privacy of the royal wedding. From being given secret codes to submitting their phones, the guests would have to follow strict guidelines at the wedding ceremony of the power couple.

The bizarre rules of Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif's wedding

With barely a week left for the grand wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly going all out to make sure no details of the wedding get leaked. The two have not just been shopping secretly but also refraining from making any official statements. And now we hear, the two want their guests too to follow a strict protocol.

If a Bollywood Life report is to be believed, the duo has assigned secret codes to all their guests. The guests would be able to enter the venue only through the codes and the rooms will also be made available to them through these codes. Apart from this, all the guests would have to let go of their phones throughout the wedding. Vikat is going all out to ensure a no-phone policy.

Made to sign NDA

What's more? As per an India Today report, the guests are being made to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Guests would not be allowed to take pictures of the venue or mark their attendance at their wedding on social media. They would be barred from sharing pictures from any of the wedding festivities. They would also not be allowed to carry their phones with them after a certain point. Photography, sharing pictures on social media, sharing location on social media would not be allowed.

The guests would have no contact with the outside world till they would remain at the venue, photos would be published only after approval from wedding planners and no guest would be allowed to make reels or videos at the wedding venue, says a Firstpost report. Though there is no clarity on whether it is Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif or their PRs who are going all out to maintain privacy, but we would really urge them all to enjoy the wedding and not the intricacies of what their guests might or might not do.