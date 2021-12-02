Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is going to be one of the biggest weddings of the decade. The power couple might not have opened up about their relationship yet, but the buzz is that the two are getting married on December 9 in Rajasthan.

Amid all this, there have been reports of the couple making their guests sign NDAs to maintain privacy.

As per the reports, the guests are made to sign an NDA which bars them from using their phone after a particular part of the venue. The guests would not be allowed to take pictures of the venue or of themselves from the venue or of the couple during any of the wedding festivities.

The guests can't acknowledge their arrival at the venue on social media. No pictures, reels, videos are allowed to be made anywhere and of anybody inside the premises.

Guests irked

And now we hear that the guests are irked with the whole charade. "I don't know if it is their team that is hyperventilating about it all of it is the couple themselves who are getting a little too private with their wedding. Each new day brings a brand new condition that makes you fit to attend the wedding. It is a wedding for God's sake, not a State secret that needs so much guarding," says a Bollywoodlife report.

"If you cannot trust your guests enough, and what them to abide by this and that, why even invite them?," the guest further added. The report further states the guests feel offended and insulted over the whole thing.

Vicky and Katrina are going to get expected to go all grand for their wedding at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.