Ramesh Taurani threw a grand Diwali bash last night. The who's who of the industry was seen in full attendance at the event. After almost two years of quiet Diwali celebrations in the country owing to the pandemic, this big Bollywood bash was as grand as it could get. Let's take a look at who made their presence felt at Taurani's 2022 Diwali bash.

The inseparable couples: All eyes were on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as they attended the event together. While the Punjabi munda looked dapper in blue, Katrina oozed newly wed vibes in a bright red saree.

The madly-in-love couple posed for the shutterbugs and looked absolutely made for each other. At one point, Vicky even clicked Mrs Kaushal's selfie with a fan. Now, that's some couple goals, ain't it?

Genelia – Ritiesh Deshmukh: Genelia and Ritiesh made a colour co-ordinated entry in white. The two looked spectacular and even had a fun moment with the paps. Sonu Sood also attended the event with wife, Sonali Sood. Sood looked dapper in a pathani suit and we couldn't take our eyes off him.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made a romantic entry holding hands. The two looked lovely together. Varun Dhawan also marked his attendance with wife, Natasha Dalal. Producer Anand Pandit and singer-composer Himmesh Reshammiya made an entry with their respective wives.

Shehnaaz Gill oozed glamour in a glittering black saree. She also posed for a picture with fellow Punjabi munda, Vicky Kaushal. Kartik Aaryan made the party lively and bright with his effervescent smile as he posed for the paps.