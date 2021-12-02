Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif might turn into man and wife by tomorrow. There are reports that the two would legally marry tomorrow in a court marriage. The wedding festivities have been organized in Jaipur from December 7 onwards. However, the couple would be legally married before they reach the wedding venue.

Court marriage tomorrow?

As per reports, the couple would have a registered marriage on December 3 in front of just close family members. "If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The couple will have three witnesses sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding. After their court marriage, Vicky and Katrina are expected to fly off to Rajasthan over the weekend with their family and friends for the wedding and other events," says a Pinkvilla report.

Salman Khan and family not invited?

On the other hand, no Bollywood celeb has yet hinted at being invited to the grand wedding in Rajasthan. There have been reports of ViKat making their guests sign NDAs before reaching the venue. The NDA prohibits them from taking photos, videos, reels of the venue, of the couple or of themselves and sharing them on social media.

While Katrina Kaif shares a strong bond with Salman Khan and his family, Arpita Khan has denied being invited. "We haven't got any invite for the wedding," she told India Today. "No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false," the report further stated.