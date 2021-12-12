Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have dropped another set of pictures from their mehendi ceremony. The duo appears to be having the time of their life as they can be seen dancing, enjoying, and completely smitten by each other in the photos. Both, Vicky and Katrina dropped the pictures on Instagram and each one is worth being framed.

Mehendi ceremony

Sharing the pictures, Katrina and Vicky wrote, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!" In one of the pictures, Vicky Kaushal is seen dancing with brother Sunny Kaushal while in another, Katrina is seen shaking a leg with her father-in-law. The pictures are filled with happiness and excitement and netizens are also in love with their palpable chemistry.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a three-day long extravaganza in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The duo kept their wedding preparations and festivities extremely private and guarded. It was only after the duo started sharing the pictures that we finally got to see the two, basking in the glory of their wedding functions.

Congratulations pour in

Congratulating them on their marriage, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together." Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "You diddddd ittttt♥️♥️♥️♥️god bless youuuuuu both ♥️♥️♥️♥️" and Hrithik Roshan said, " (heart emojis) so amazing . Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon !"

Parineeti Chopra said, "KATYYYYY - only love and more happiness to youuuuu!" and Alia Bhatt wrote "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful".