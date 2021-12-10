Deepika Padukone one action has led to many lashing out at the actress and calling her "insecure". Padukone un-archived her wedding pictures with Ranveer Singh on Instagram on the day Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif were getting married. This has led to many calling her "insecure" and "attention-seeker". The actress has been brutally trolled ever since.

It so happened that Deepika un-archived her wedding pictures with Ranveer Singh on the same day that Vicky – Kat got married and she might have done it without putting much thought into it, but netizens were quick to jump to the conclusion. While we absolutely loved going through Ranveer – Deepika's blissful wedding times, many didn't.

Deepika also un-archived their wedding card which read, "we thank you all for the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer." There were also some of the unseen pictures from their wedding ceremony in Italy.

Trolls jump in

"You really have problem with Katrina", wrote one user. "Such an attention seeker," wrote another user. "So insecure even when she has Ranveer," opined another user, "Couldn't help yourself, could you?" asked one more user. "You are so jealous," wrote a netizen.

Some to the rescue

However, there were many who also jumped to support Deepika. "She unarchived her wedding pics, don't relate it to anything else," said one user. "So what if she got nostalgic and shared her wedding pictures?" opined another. "Don't co-relate her emotions with jealousy," said one more.