Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now married. The two have taken to social media and shared their wedding pictures. While Katrina looked ethereal in a red Sabyasachi wedding lehenga, Vicky looked dapper in an ivory sherwani by the ace designer. The two got married at knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district in Jodhpur.

Katrina and Vicky shared a number of pictures and wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Wishes soon started pouring in from Bollywood celebs for the newly married couple.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together

Kareena Kapoor Khan: You diddddd ittttt♥️♥️♥️♥️god bless youuuuuu both ♥️♥️♥️♥️

Hrithik Roshan: ❤️❤️❤️ so amazing . Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon !

Parineeti Chopra: KATYYYYY - only love and more happiness to youuuuu!

Alia Bhatt: Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Tiger Shroff: Congratulationsss

Netflix-in: Tip tip barsa paani is actually a song about our happy tears right now

Daniel Bauer: Love ...blessed to be part of these past few days...happiness and love to you both

Janhvi Kapoor dropped several heart emojis

Raja Kumari: So much love!

Vikrant Massey: Bahut bahut shubhkamnaein mere Bhai. Wishing you both years of happiness and togetherness! Rab Rakha

Aditya Dhar: God Bless you both!! Loads of love and luck always!! ❤️