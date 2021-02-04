We all are waiting for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to make their relationship official. The duo has not confirmed their relationship but has been dropping major hints on social media. And the latest we hear is that the two are trying to play cupid between their siblings too. Yes, you read that right. There are reports of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif trying to bring Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif together.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif had rung in New Year's Eve together in Alibaug. Ms Kaif had accidentally shared a picture on social media with Vicky in the background. When fans spotted Kaushal in the picture, Katrina was quick to delete it.

But, by then, their fans had already seen what they wanted to see. With them on the vacation was Vicky Kaushal's brother – Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's sister – Isabelle Kaif. And the latest buzz is that something might have been brewing between the siblings too.

There have been reports of Vicky Kaushal making sure Sunny bonds with Isabelle and her family. Not just this, Sunny is also in the good books of Katrina Kaif who is willing to see this bond go ahead, says a Bollywood Hungama report.

Sunny Kaushal was earlier dating co-star Sharvari Wagh and has been going through a rough phase, of late. The report says this makes Vicky taking even more interest in Sunny's personal life and happiness.

Even though Vicky and Katrina have never said anything about their relationship, their social media hints give it all away. Vicky Kaushal had earlier told Mid-day about his dating life, "There are no cons to dating. It's a beautiful feeling. But it's completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It's important to me that I guard the good things."