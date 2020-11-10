Well, all it took was just one picture from Katrina Kaif to drive away from the blues of the entire nation. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram to share a radiant picture of herself from the Maldives. And the internet went crazy. The diva started trending on Twitter within minutes with fans going gaga over her beauty. Bollywood celebs and industry people too dropped lovely comments on Katrina's picture.

Sharing a picture of herself, standing in front of a beach, Katrina wrote, "So amazing to be in Maldives for shoot #lovemyjob #grateful" Alia Bhatt was among the first ones to comment with "Beautyyyyyy" and several heart emojis. Fans too bombarded the picture with some beautiful comments. Many even asked whether it's Vicky Kaushal who is clicking the picture. One user asked if she the couple is on their pre-wedding honeymoon.

"Beautiful", "Can't look away", "splendid", "beautiful than a rainbow", "gorgeous", "no make up needed", "flawless beauty," were some of the comments the picture received. Few were quick to bring in Vicky Kaushal too and asked "Is that Vicky Kaushal behind the camera", "Mrs Vicky Kaushal", "pre-wedding honeymoon".

Are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif being more-than-friends?

The buzz around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif being more-than-friends had started gaining momentum after Katrina Kaif revealed that she wants to work with him on Koffee with Karan. Post that, the duo met on a chat show and ever since then, have often been seen together. From Diwali parties to Holi parties; several pictures of the two enjoying the festivities together went viral in the last one year. After the unlock began, Vicky Kaushal was seen visiting Katrina Kaif at her Mumbai residence.

Talking about his equation with Katrina and the buzz around their relationship, Vicky had told Mid-day, "I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That's fair. But it's completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It's important to me that I guard the good things."