Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented and talked about actors of Bollywood today. He might be at the top of his game and enjoying tremendous success, but Kaushal hasn't forgotten his trying times. The actor's father, Sham Kaushal, was a stuntman before turning into an action director. The Masaan actor has revealed that he can never forget the sacrifices his father made to give them a happy life.

Vicky Kaushal on father's struggles

Vicky Kaushal revealed that his father not only had to lit himself on fire for the stunts but also used to fall off 10-storey buildings without much safety measures. He also revealed that once he rode a horse without knowing how to do it as he wanted the money. Sham Kaushal then fell off the horse and fractured his hand but he didn't even have the money to get it treated.

Sham Kaushal's sacrifices

Vicky Kaushal revealed that what's even more shocking is that the bone has remained broken ever since. "He's lit himself on fire, he's fallen off 10-storey buildings, there were no safety measure... He's done all of that. The other day, he was telling me, the first time he rode a horse, he didn't know how to. But if he hadn't, he wouldn't have been paid. He fell, and he fractured his hand. But he didn't have the money to get it treated because he needed food. So, the bone is still broken," Vicky told Film Companion.

Vicky has a number of films lined up for release and some of the biggest projects in his kitty. On personal front, the actor is happily married to Katrina Kaif and their social media PDA is a delight for their fans and followers.