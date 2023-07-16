There is no doubt that Katrina Kaif and Voicy Kaushal are one of Bollywood's power couples. Their sizzling chemistry, fashion statements and down-to-earth behaviour have impressed everyone alike. Ever since their wedding last year, there has been speculation about Kat's pregnancy. The moment the actress steps up in her baggy or loosely fitted outfits, the rumours pop up.

According to the latest news on a popular entertainment website, it looks like Kat and Vicky have decided to continue their honeymoon period for a little while. The actors are in no rush in expanding their family. With Katrina Kaif turning 40 today, it looks like the actress is willing to concentrate on her career for a little longer. Though the biological clock is ticking on one end, the actress has an interesting slew of projects lined up for the year. Up next, she will be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Sara Ali Khan has been a runaway hit in theatres. His next project is Sam Bahadur, a biopic on India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. He will also be seen in SRK's Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Mere Mehbooba Mere Sana directed by Anand Tiwari, and The Great Indian Family directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.