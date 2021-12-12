Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are turning our social media colorful with their bright and mushy wedding pictures. After sharing some beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony, the two took to social media to share their Haldi ceremony pictures. And the couple looked every bit in love and radiant during the ceremony.

While Vicky and Katrina left for an undisclosed location after the wedding, Vicky's family was spotted at the airport. On being asked to say something about the two and the wedding, Vicky's father, Sham Singh said, "It is all God's good wishes."

How the family welcomed the newlyweds

On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal beautifully welcomed his parjai-ji (sister-in-law) into the family. "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09"

Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle also took to social media to welcome Vicky Kaushal into the family. She wrote, "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn't be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever❣️ @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09."

Sharing another set of pictures from their haldi ceremony, Isabelle wrote, "full fun & joy my cheeks still hurt from smiling so much @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09." Katrina's only brother Sebastien Laurent Michel also wrote a beautiful note for the couple.

Sebastien wrote, "To the most amazing and magical wedding. So happy to have gained another brother, and so proud of my sister to have found me the perfect one! I wish you guys all the good in world, you both deserve it."