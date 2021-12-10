Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a royal wedding ceremony on December 9 in Rajasthan. The couple looked resplendent in regal Sabyasachi outfits. While Katrina radiated bridal glow in red wedding trousseau, Vicky looked dapper in a white sherwani by the ace designer. ViKat took to social media to share their wedding pictures and announce it to the world.

The two got married at knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district in Jodhpur. Katrina and Vicky shared a number of pictures and wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Wishes soon started pouring in from Bollywood celebs for the newly married couple.

Celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Raja Kumari, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Dhar and many others soon dropped beautiful congratulatory wishes for the couple. However, there were a few wishes, which seemed a little off. Take a look.

Celebs who could have taken a second before wishing

Instagram

Anushka Sharma: Anushka and Katrina have worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Katrina has always praised the way Anushka and Virat organised their wedding. Wishing the two, Sharma also confirmed that Vikat is going to be their neighbour.

"Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds," Anushka wrote.

Now, looking back at the congratulatory message, Anushka could really have done away with the "stop hearing construction sounds" part. Sounds a bit complain-ish?

Instagram

Deepika Padukone: Deepika and Katrina both were dating Ranbir Kapoor at one point of time. Deepika had even blown the lid on Ranbir Kapoor cheating on her on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. Now, when she uses the word "loyalty" in her congratulatory wish for Vicky – Katrina, we know it means more than just what it reads. Deepika also came under the attack of trolls for un-archiving her wedding pictures on the same day as Katrina – Vicky were getting married. Trolls called her "attention seeker" and "insecure".

Kareena Kapoor: Kareena wished the couple and wrote, "You diddddd ittttt♥️♥️♥️♥️god bless youuuuuu both ♥️♥️♥️♥️" And while we know that she said it with a pure heart and good intention, "you did it" sounds more like a daredevilry stunt. No?