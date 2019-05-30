VFS Global launched a Slovakia Visa Application Centre to meet the rapid increase in visa applications for Slovakia, in Bangalore. The visa application centre was formally inaugurated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic in New Delhi, H.E. Ivan Lančarič on March 29, 2019.

It is the third VFS Global centres in India for Slovakia visa services along with the ones at Delhi and Mumbai. The Slovakia Visa Application Centre provides visa applicants a smooth and seamless visa submission experience, with services such as automated SMS updates on visa applications, online tracking of the visa request, and courier return of processed passports, among others.

In the recent past, the number of Indian tourists visiting Slovakia has increased a lot. An impressive increase in 68% of visa applications for Slovakia was recorded in 2018 over 2017. As per the Embassy of Slovak Republic reports, around 12,000 Indian tourists visited Slovakia and stayed more than a night.

H.E. Ivan said that Slovakia offers the perfect package for tourists, the country will surprise and delight the visitors with its rich history, unique tradition, architecture and perfect weather throughout the year.

Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group COO, South Asia, Middle East and China, VFS Global said, "With the launch of this centre in Bengaluru, we now provide Slovakia visa services in three cities across India."

"The Central European country, popular for its national parks, vibrant culture and historical castles and chateaux, has caught the attention of the well-heeled Indian traveller, and we look forward to getting their visits off to a great start with our best-in-class visa services," he further added.

The Slovakia Visa Application Centres in India have been launched as part of the mandate signed on 5 November 2018, wherein the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic contracted VFS Global to provide visa services in 10 countries worldwide.