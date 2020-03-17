Veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member and Gandhian Patil Puttappa, better known as 'Papu', breathed his last due to age-related ailments in a hospital in Hubballi, Karnataka, on Monday, 16 March, night. He was 99.

He has died at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), where he was undergoing treatment after a brief illness.

CM Yediyurappa expresses deep grief

Puttappa was a member of Rajyasabha for two terms between 1962 and 1974. "He was also the first president of the Kannada Watchdog Committee and was also the Founder President of Border Advisory Committee. His contribution to the society is commendable," the chief minister B S Yediyurappa wrote expressing his 'deep grief' over Puttappa's demise.

"Patil Puttappa was at the forefront of the freedom struggle. He was a popular writer, journalist and a hardcore Kannada activist... In his death, the state has lost a great personality," he added.

Puttappa has written columns for various dailies and weeklies. Affectionately called as 'Papu', he was the founder-editor of weekly "Prapancha" and also edited "Navayuga".

Most of the prominent figures including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar condoled Puttappa's death. He is survived by a son and two daughters.