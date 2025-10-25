Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known for his comic brilliance in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, passed away in Mumbai on Saturday following kidney failure. He was 74. The actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital for kidney-related complications and breathed his last earlier in the day, according to family sources cited by news reports.

News of Shah's death was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who took to social media to express his grief. "Deeply saddened to inform that veteran actor Satish Shah is no more. A fine actor and an even finer human being. He entertained generations and left behind a legacy of laughter," Pandit wrote. The film fraternity has since flooded social media with tributes remembering Shah's warmth, wit, and unmatched comic timing.

Born on June 25, 1951, in Mumbai, Satish Shah's acting journey spanned more than four decades and over 250 films. He made his film debut in the mid-1970s, but it was the 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro that catapulted him to fame. His effortless comic delivery and expressive timing made him one of the most reliable character actors in Indian cinema.

On television, Shah reached new heights of popularity as Indravadhan Sarabhai, the mischievous yet lovable patriarch in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The show, which aired in 2004, remains one of India's most beloved sitcoms. His other notable works include Main Hoon Na, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, and Kal Ho Naa Ho, where he consistently brought humor and depth to every supporting role.

Industry colleagues and fans alike have described Shah as "a master of comic restraint" and "a performer who could light up a screen with a single line." Actor Boman Irani posted, "You could make the saddest man smile, Satish bhai. The sets will never be the same without your laughter."

While official funeral arrangements have yet to be announced, sources indicate that the last rites will be held in Mumbai on Sunday. His passing marks the end of an era for India's golden generation of comic actors, one that shaped the humor and humanity of Hindi entertainment for decades.

Shah is survived by his wife Madhu Shah, a designer, and extended family. His demise leaves behind a void in Indian cinema that few can fill, but his laughter, warmth, and performances will continue to echo through generations.