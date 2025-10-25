The week gone by has been filled with back-to-back shocking news from the entertainment industry. One after another, we've heard about the passing of veteran talents, from Asrani and Pankaj Dheer to ace ad guru Piyush Pandey, and now, yet another heartbreaking loss has shocked and gripped the entertainment industry.

Actor Satish Shah passes away at 74 due to kidney failure

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Satish Shah succumbed to kidney failure, aged 74. He had reportedly been battling kidney-related complications for quite some time.

Satish Shah's passing on Saturday has left the industry numb and deeply shocked. Speaking to India Today, his manager confirmed that his mortal remains are currently at the hospital, with the funeral scheduled for Sunday.

Several celebrities and fans have taken to social media to mourn his untimely demise.

Comedian Johnny Lever wrote, "Feeling extremely sad to share that we've lost a great artist & my dearest friend of over 40 years. It's hard to believe—I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten."

Om Shanti to the versatile actor and superb comedian Satish Shah who made us all laugh uncontrollably with his superb comic timing as Indravardhan Sarabhai in

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai ? pic.twitter.com/ETEaQzPcRp — RainbowSalt (@RedRainbowSalt) October 25, 2025

Feeling extremely sad to share that we’ve lost a great artist & my dearest friend of over 40 years. It’s hard to believe—I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten. ???️ pic.twitter.com/IXuXI1AYhA — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) October 25, 2025

All you need to know about Satish Shah

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his memorable roles in both films and television. He gained cult status for his performance in the 1983 satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, where he portrayed multiple characters with unmatched finesse.

Sad and shocked to inform you that well known actor & a great human being Satish Shah has expired an hour ago due to Kidney failure .

A great loss to the industry .

Om Shanti

?????? pic.twitter.com/tWpXgwZJTr — TheAshokePanditShow (@ashokepanditshw) October 25, 2025

His filmography includes several beloved hits such as Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Om Shanti Om, each reflecting his effortless versatility across genres.

On television, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of the most iconic comic performances in Indian TV history. He also starred in the cult 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, a show that defined an entire generation of Indian television comedy.