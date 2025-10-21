Veteran Bollywood actor and comedy legend Asrani passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday. His last rites were reportedly performed at the Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai. Sans any Bollywood celebs, only his close family and friends gathered to pay their respects.

The actor's manager told the media that since it was Diwali, Asrani didn't want to sadden the atmosphere.

Ironically, just hours after wishing everyone a Happy Diwali, the veteran actor passed away.

Asrani's family issued their first statement on his Instagram handle. The statement read, "The news of the passing of the king of laughter, the great actor Asrani Ji, who ruled millions of hearts, has left us all in deep sorrow. With his unique acting, simplicity, and humour, he gave Indian cinema a new identity. The life he breathed into every character will forever remain alive in our memories."

"His departure is not just a loss for the film industry, but for every person who ever smiled at his performances. We pray to God to grant peace to his soul," the statement further read.

The caption read, "Our beloved Asrani Ji, who brought smiles to everyone's faces, is no longer with us. His departure is an irreparable loss for both Hindi cinema and our hearts. The indelible mark he left with his acting will remain immortal. May God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti."

"He was a bit unwell. He was admitted following breathing issues. He passed away today at 3:00 PM. We were told by the doctors that water had accumulated in his lungs," Asrani's manager Babubhai Thiba told PTI.

"We did not inform anyone about his demise as it was his wish that we should keep it a private thing," Thiba added.

Actor-director Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as 'Asrani' passed away in Mumbai today after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium.



Pictures from the Crematorium where his family gathered for the last rites. pic.twitter.com/hDzUTmRI7l — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

The 84-year-old actor had been part of over 300 films. The late versatile actor also had two more films in the pipeline, namely Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan. Akshay Kumar, who has worked with him in many films, took to X (Twitter) to reveal that Asrani will be seen in these unreleased movies.

Akshay tweeted, "Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the... he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan, Welcome, and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan..."

"I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you, Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti," he further wrote.

For the unversed, Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and De Dana Dan were all directed by Priyadarshan, and even Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan are helmed by the filmmaker.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, took to X (Twitter) to mourn the demise of Asrani. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary actor Govardhan Asrani ji. His unmatched versatility and unique sense of humour brought joy and laughter to millions. From the iconic jailer in Sholay to memorable roles in Chupke Chupke, Golmaal, Aap Ki Kasam, Abhimaan, Baton Baton Mein, Chhoti Si Baat, Dhamaal, and many more, his performances have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. My humble tributes to him and deepest condolences to his family and millions of fans. Om Shanti (sic)."

Asrani, who ruled hearts for over five decades, will always be remembered for his comic timing. Let's take a look at his unforgettable dialogues.

"Hum Angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain!" (Sholay)

"Aadhe idhar jao, aadhe udhar jao, baaki mere peeche aao." (Sholay)

"Pappaji bol, haraamkhor!" (Dhamaal)

"Are bhai, aise kaise ho sakta hai?" (Dhamaal)

"Paison ka intezaam ho gaya hai?" (Chala Murari Hero Banne)

"Maaf kar dijiye, ab hum nahi badlenge." (Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar)

"Meri Phoolmati us nakli Vanaspati ki god mein!" (Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar)

"Jawani mein hum bahut pehalwan hua karte the." (Sholay)

"Juice, kanjoos, ullu ka pattha, jala hua karela, gala hua kela!" (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

"Main sirf paison ke liye kaam karta hoon." (Sholay)

Asrani is survived by his wife, Manju Asrani, his sister, and his nephew. The couple had no children.